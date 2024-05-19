Top track

Omens And Portents 1: The Driver

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Earth w/ Esther Blue (Low Tickets)

Littlefield BK
Sun, 19 May, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$29.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Omens And Portents 1: The Driver
Got a code?

About

LPR Presents: Earth w/ Esther Blue - Live at Littlefield on Sunday, May 19th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (21+)

More shows at http://LPR.com

Sign up for our newsletter at http://bit.ly/LPR-newsletter

-...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Earth

Venue

Littlefield BK

635 Sackett Street, Brooklyn, New York 11217, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.