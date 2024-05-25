Top track

Don't Do That

Spender

Largo Venue
Sat, 25 May, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€23

About

SPENDER - Live Tour

25 Maggio 2024 @ Largo Venue - Roma

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Spender

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

FAQs

Minorenni

i minori di 18 anni devono essere accompagnati da un maggiorenne;

i minori di 16 anni devono essere accompagnati da un genitore o facente le veci (con delega scritta);

