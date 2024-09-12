Top track

LONELY SPRING

Bahnhof Pauli
Thu, 12 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsHamburg
From €27.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lonely Spring - Misfit
About

Support: gürl

-Disco, take our fears away!

LONELY SPRING sind drei Jungs, die sich bereits seit der Schulzeit kennen und miteinander musizieren. Damals noch in einem Proberaum in einer 7000-EinwohnerInnen-Stadt. Doch die Träume waren groß und genauso st...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, eskapaden booking, MoreCore & Fuze
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

gürl, Lonely Spring

Venue

Bahnhof Pauli

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

