DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PACKS w/ Ally Evenson

Third Man Records Cass Corridor
Fri, 21 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$17.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only

Madeline Link, who makes music under the moniker PACKS, has always found inspiration in her surroundings. When it came to newest effort Melt the Honey (her second full-length in the space of a year), sh...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Third Man Events.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ally Evenson , PACKS, Ally Evenson

Venue

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 West Canfield Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

