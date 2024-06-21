Top track

Sham 69 w/ No Consent and Los Outsiders

Underground Music Venue - Event Space
Fri, 21 Jun, 6:00 pm
About

Now in 2024 the band find themselves like everyone trying to get back to normal with just completing a sell out Euro tour in January. The band released their 7th original album TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH which followed BLACK DOG back in 2021, which the band...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Underground Music Venue.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sham 69

Venue

Underground Music Venue - Event Space

408 3rd Ave N, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

