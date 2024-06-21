DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Now in 2024 the band find themselves like everyone trying to get back to normal with just completing a sell out Euro tour in January. The band released their 7th original album TO THE ENDS OF THE EARTH which followed BLACK DOG back in 2021, which the band...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.