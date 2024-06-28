Top track

BIGSOUND Festival

Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias
28 Jun - 29 Jun
GigsValencia
From €66.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BIGSOUND FESTIVAL 2024. Vuelve a la Ciudad de Las Artes y las Ciencias de Valencia, el Mayor Festival de Música Urbana de Europa.

Tras agotar todos los abonos en 2022 y 2023 con más de 70.000 asistentes cada año y convertirse en el evento más multitudinar...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Big Sound Festival.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

13
Quevedo, Myke Towers, Aitana and 13 more

Venue

Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias

Avinguda Del Professor López Piñero (Historiador De La Medicina) 7, 46023 Valencia, Valencia, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

