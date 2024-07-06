Top track

Elisa, Venerus & MACE - Quando Arriva La Notte

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Videocittà 2024 - 6 Luglio

Gazometro
Sat, 6 Jul, 6:00 pm
GigsRoma
From €20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Elisa, Venerus & MACE - Quando Arriva La Notte
Got a code?

About

VIDEOCITTÀ ✹ 2024 | 5 –7 LUGLIO GAZOMETRO | ROMA

Disponibili ora i biglietti giornalieri del Festival.

SABATO 6 LUGLIO ROMA | GAZOMETRO // SATURDAY JULY 6 ROME | GAZOMETRO

LINE UP DAY 2

GIORGIO MORODER & QUIET ENSEMBLE - FOLAMOUR - BLANCA LI - CAMILLE...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Videocittà Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Folamour, Caterina Barbieri, Venerus

Venue

Gazometro

Via del Commercio, 9/11, 00154 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.