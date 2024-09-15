DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NASKA live | Spring Attitude Extra

Studi di Cinecittà
Sun, 15 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsRoma
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Il nuovo tour di NASKA passa anche per Roma il 15 settembre per il concerto di chiusura di Spring Attitude Festival.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Traccerare.

Lineup

NASKA

Venue

Studi di Cinecittà

Via Tuscolana 1055, 00173 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

