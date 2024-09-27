Top track

Marco Castello - Dracme

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MARCO CASTELLO @ SPONDE SONORE

Averna Spazio Open
Fri, 27 Sept, 9:30 pm
GigsPalermo
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Marco Castello - Dracme
Got a code?

About

Marco Castello è un musicista e cantautore siracusano. Col suo primo album “Contenta tu” (2021, Bubbles records/42 Records) si fa apprezzare in Italia e all’estero e vanta numerose collaborazioni fra cui Erlend Oye & La Comitiva, Nu Genea, Fulminacci, Mace...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Tavola Tonda APS.

Lineup

Marco Castello

Venue

Averna Spazio Open

Via Paolo Gili, 90138 Palermo PA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.