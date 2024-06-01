Top track

Portals Presents: El Moono album launch & supports

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:30 pm
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El Moono - Brightons heavy stoner/grunge/post-hardcore celebrate the release of their debut album The Waking Sun.

The band have been building to this moment for a number of years and this promises to be a special show.

Support comes from incredible anthe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Portals.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

El Moono, Blank Atlas, Rad Pitt

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

