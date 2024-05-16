Top track

Josh Ritter - Girl In the War

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WXPN Welcomes Josh Ritter

Arden Gild Hall
Thu, 16 May, 7:00 pm
GigsWilmington
$67.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Josh Ritter - Girl In the War
Got a code?

About

SOLD OUT! Join Wait List right on this page.

Solo Acoustic Seated Show. WXPN Welcomes Josh Ritter for his first appearance at Arden Gild Hall!

One of today’s most thoughtful and prolific voices, Ritter has been praised by NPR Music on his 2019’s wi...

All ages
Presented by Arden Concert Gild
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Josh Ritter

Venue

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seating?

Yes! This is a fully seated show. General Admission means first come first serve, but seats for all.

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.