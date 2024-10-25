DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Total Stone Roses

Brudenell Social Club
Fri, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The UK’s BEST Stone Roses Tribute return to the stage to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the eponymous Stone Roses Debut Album! If you love I Am The Resurrection, Made Of Stone, Fools Gold, Waterfall, She Bangs The Drums and many more then do not miss th...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Brudenell Social Club
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Total Stone Roses, Oaysis

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.