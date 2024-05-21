Top track

Surrender - Jennifer Cardini Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CURSES

MOTH Club
Tue, 21 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£14.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Surrender - Jennifer Cardini Remix
Got a code?

About

CURSES HEADLINES MOTH CLUB ON MAY 21ST

+ support from Minimal Schlager

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Percolate.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Curses, Minimal Schlager

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.