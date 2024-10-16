Top track

Bodega

Brudenell Social Club
Wed, 16 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sometimes you have to move backwards to move forwards. Just ask punk culturalcommentators BODEGA, whose new album sees them carve a new future from fuzzsoaked, consumerism-skewering shards of their past. “It’s something we’ve been wanting todo for years,”...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
Lineup

BODEGA, GIFT

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

