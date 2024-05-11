Top track

Moore Kismet & WINK - ENERGY

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

B&L Presents: Moore Kismet Huemor Me LA

Catch One
Sat, 11 May, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Moore Kismet & WINK - ENERGY
Got a code?

About

Brownies & Lemonade Presents Moore Kismet Huemor Me Los Angeles plus special guests. May 11, 2024. 9pm. 18+. Limited space.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Brownies and Lemonade.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Moore Kismet

Venue

Catch One

4067 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.