Top track

Essii - Brown Eyes (feat. Coi Leray)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Live: Essii, Lyze, Lauren Mikki & Novine

The Hackney Social
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Essii - Brown Eyes (feat. Coi Leray)
Got a code?

About

ESSII

Lyze

Lauren Mikki

Novine

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Global Soul.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Lauren Mikki, LYZE, Novine and 1 more

Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.