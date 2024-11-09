Top track

B.B. Jacques - ZANDVOORT PALACE

B.B. JACQUES

Rockstore
Sat, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMontpellier
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après une année 2022 et 2023 faite d’ascension entre une Cigale et un Olympia sold out, le phénomène B.B. Jacques revient avec le « ********* TOUR » pour un tout nouveau show qui s’annonce déjà mémorable !

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Based MTP Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

B.B Jacques

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open7:00 pm

