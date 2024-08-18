DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Vincen García

Brudenell Social Club
Sun, 18 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£20.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Vincen García is a professional bass player known worldwide for his videos on Instagram. In September 2023 he receives a call from Cory Wong to join his European tour, with more than 300,000 followers, and years of experience, he now releases his first st...

This is a 14+ event
AMG Presents...
Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

