Asha Puthli, Turbotito & Ragz DJs

Zebulon
Thu, 30 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$32.71
About

Asha Puthli

Asha Puthli – pioneering artist, legendary vocalist, disco innovator, fashion icon, and so much more – comes to Zebulon on Thursday May 30 for an historic and exclusive performance. This will be her very first show on her first tour in 44 year...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Naya Beat & Zebulon.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Asha Puthli

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

