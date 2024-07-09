Top track

Dehd

La Maroquinerie
Tue, 9 Jul, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€26.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CHANGEMENT DE SALLE / Face à la demande le concert de DEHD prévu le 9 juillet à La Boule Noire se déroulera à La Maroquinerie à cette même date. Les billets précédemment achetés restent valables !

Après avoir pris leur envol avec leur album “Flower of Dev...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
Lineup

Dehd

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

