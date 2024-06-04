Top track

THE HIGH CURBS w/COUGH N FLOP & BLIST HER

Raccoon Motel
Tue, 4 Jun, 6:00 pm
GigsDavenport
$15.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Performing IN PERSON, THE HIGH CURBS w/very special guests COUGH N FLOP & BLIST HER!!!

ABOUT THE HIGH CURBS ::

The High Curbs are a staple of the Southern California music scene. The band was formed by Ed Moreno and Aaron Korbe in 2013 as young teens in...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Raccoon Motel.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The High Curbs, BLIST HER

Venue

Raccoon Motel

315 East 2nd Street, Davenport, Iowa 52801, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

