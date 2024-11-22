Top track

All That You Want

Ibibio Sound Machine

Boiler Shop
Fri, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNewcastle
£22.60

About

Fronted by vocalist Eno Williams, Ibibio Sound Machine is an eight-piece electronic Afro funk band, taking elements from modern post punk and West African ’70s disco to create their distinctive sound.

With lyrics in both English and the Ibibio language fr...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Boiler Shop.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Boiler Shop

20 South Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 3PE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

