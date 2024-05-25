Top track

Muerdo

La Belle Maison
Sat, 25 May, 7:30 pm
GigsMontreuil
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Muerdo, l'alter ego musical de Paskual Kantero, est un projet artistique en pleine expansion. Passant des petits cafés aux grandes salles et festivals, Muerdo a évolué d'un format acoustique à un groupe multiculturel entraînant, suscitant la danse.

Son al...

Tout public
Présenté par Ovastand & FresConcerts
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Belle Maison

24 Rue Malmaison, 93170 Bagnolet, France
Doors open7:30 pm

