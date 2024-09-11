DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Elyon : La Musique est une Porte

L'Olympia
Wed, 11 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La puissance musicale couplée à la vision artistique sans barrière d’Elyon est une ode à la liberté face à un art qui semblait jusque-là cadenassé.

Ne s’adjoignant à aucun protocole et usant de sa mélancolie profonde, Elyon souhaite ramener le spectateur...

14
Présenté par ASTERIOS SPECTACLES.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elyon

Venue

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.