Dylan John Thomas

Scala
Wed, 11 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

After hitting #2 on the Official Independent Album Chart, #21 in the Official Albums Chart and with over 16 million streams with his self-titled debut, Dylan John Thomas now announces details of his biggest UK and Ireland headline tour to date. The tour in...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by SJM Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dylan John Thomas

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

