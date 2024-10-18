Top track

HOMESHAKE

Underground Arts
Fri, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
$33.74

About Homeshake

It’s the early 2000’s. A music video plays on a nearby loop on the Much Music TV channel. A man stands in a room, the background is nothing, non existent, as if in a void. The camera rolls and does not stop. He is shirtless. Sparse guitars begin as the cam Read more

Event information

HOMESHAKE with Freak Heat Waves at Underground Arts

Friday, October 18, 2024

Doors: 8:00 PM | Show: 9:00 PM

21+

Visit https://undergroundarts.org for venue details including how to get here, parking, FAQ, UA Merch, Private Events, & everything else....

This is a 21+ event
Underground Arts Presents
$
Lineup

Homeshake, Freak Heat Waves

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

