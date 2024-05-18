Top track

Gotta Go

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Black N Blue Bowl

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 18 May, 1:00 pm
GigsNew York
$53.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gotta Go
Got a code?

About

Saturday May 18th, 2024

BLACK AND BLUE BOWL 2024

Agnostic Front (40 YEARS OF VICTIM IN PAIN)

Slapshot

Conservative Military Chaos

DMIZE (THE RETURN TO NYC)

Get The Shot

Full Blown Chaos (20 YEARS OF WAKE THE DEMONS)

Bayway

The World

Exit Strategy...

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian
Black and Blue Productions and The Kingsland Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.