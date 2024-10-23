DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Southern Culture on the Skids have been shaping their patchwork of swamp pop, roots rock and country blues since the mid ’80s. The playful North Carolina trio – who are known to throw fried chicken and banana pudding into the crowd during shows – epitomise
Southern Culture on The Skids returns to Alex's Bar!
Special Guests TBA
Early Show 7:30pm doors
