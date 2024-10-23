Top track

Camel Walk

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Southern Culture on the Skids

Alex's Bar
Wed, 23 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLong Beach
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Southern Culture on the Skids

Southern Culture on the Skids have been shaping their patchwork of swamp pop, roots rock and country blues since the mid ’80s. The playful North Carolina trio – who are known to throw fried chicken and banana pudding into the crowd during shows – epitomise Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Southern Culture on The Skids returns to Alex's Bar!

Special Guests TBA

Early Show 7:30pm doors

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
Southern Culture on the Skids

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

