Gotts Street Park

Bush Hall
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£18.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 16+ event (under 18s accompanied by an adult).

Presented by dollop.

Lineup

Gotts Street Park

Venue

Bush Hall

310 Uxbridge Rd, London W12 7LJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
450 capacity
Accessibility information

