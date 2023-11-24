Top track

Zuukou mayzie - Docteur Lulu

667

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Fri, 24 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsParis
From €41

About

.

La direction du Zénith Paris - La Villette se réserve le droit de refuser l'accès aux mineurs de moins de 13 ans non accompagnés d'un adulte.

Présenté par surVOLTA.

Lineup

2
Freeze Corleone, Norsacce Berlusconi, Osirus Jack and 2 more

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France

Doors open6:00 pm

