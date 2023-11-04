Top track

Terrorvision - Oblivion

Terrorvision - 30th Anniversary

Electric Ballroom
Sat, 4 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25

About

14+. Under 16s to be accompanied by an adult.

Presented by Action!

Lineup

Terrorvision, The Middlenight Men

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

