DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Non c’era differenza, per me, tra Tolkien e Omero, era una grande storia, anzi una storia di storie, in cui non faticavo a riconoscere le persone che amavo: mio padre che torna dal campo di concentramento, mia madre che aspetta, difendendosi dagli invasori...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.