DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Andrea Pennacchi - Una piccola odissea

Teatro Colosseo
Tue, 30 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €25.92The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Non c’era differenza, per me, tra Tolkien e Omero, era una grande storia, anzi una storia di storie, in cui non faticavo a riconoscere le persone che amavo: mio padre che torna dal campo di concentramento, mia madre che aspetta, difendendosi dagli invasori...

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.