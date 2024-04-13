DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Overtones

LEAMINGTON SPA, ASSEMBLY
Sat, 13 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

"One of the UK's most popular and prolific live acts" Hello! Magazine

"The UK's hottest harmony group" This Morning, ITV

The Overtones are a multi-platinum selling group who have had over 1M album sales and 5 x top ten records who have appeared on ITV's Read more

Presented by AGMP.

Lineup

The Overtones

Venue

LEAMINGTON SPA, ASSEMBLY

The Assembly, Spencer St, Royal Leamington Spa, Leamington Spa CV31 3NF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.