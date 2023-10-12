Top track

Royal Albert Hall
Thu, 12 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £24.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

For My Ladies
Event information

Today, celebrated multi-instrumentalist and visionary artist YussefDayes announces his highly anticipated debut solo studio album ‘BlackClassical Music’, released on September 8th via the reveredBrownswood Recordings (WARNERS AND CASHMERETHOUGHTS). Alongsi Read more

Presented by Metropolis Music by arrangement with WME︱Yussef Dayes Experience

Lineup

Yussef Dayes

Venue

Royal Albert Hall

Kensington Gore, Kensington, London SW7 2AP, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
5272 capacity
Accessibility information

