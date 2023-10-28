DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“Fruit Tones son capaces de hacer volar el techo del tejado con su garage rock de alto octanaje del s.XXI” - Fred Perry Subculture
“Como una versión más “afrutada” de los Black Lips, dejan un colorido rastro de riffs destartalados a su paso” – NME
“La en
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.