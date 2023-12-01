DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paul Mecurio

recordBar
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
ComedyKansas City
$30.02The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

PAUL MECURIO

Emmy and Peabody Award Winner

PAUL MECURIO is an Emmy & Peabody Award winning comedian for his work on “The Late Show w/Stephen Colbert.” "The Daily Show w/Jon Stewart," and “The Colbert Report.”

PAUL works on and makes recurring appearance

Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Paul Mecurio

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

