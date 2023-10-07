DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Plus special guests M!R!M (first London show of 2023) and Death Drive (debut show).
Korine is a Philadelphia based duo consisting of members Morgy Ramone and Trey Frye. The pair blends new wave nostalgia, early emo, and punk with a modern pop sensibility,
