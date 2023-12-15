DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Talisco

Transbordeur
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€24.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Après 3 tournées intenses à travers le monde depuis 2014, porté par les succès "Your Wish" et "The Keys", TALISCO revient avec un nouvel album puissant, survitaminé aux multiples visages. Annoncé pour septembre 2023, c'est un retour aux origines musicales...

Tout public
Présenté par SAS Transmission en accord avec Furax et Roy Music

Talisco

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open7:00 pm

