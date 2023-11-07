Top track

Todo Terminó

Juan Wauters + Quiche My Ass

Blonde Venus
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le sixième album solo de Wauters, Wandering Rebel, est son travail le plus introspectif à ce jour. Depuis ses débuts en tant que membre fondateur du groupe garage The Beets, basé dans le Queens, jusqu'à son impressionnante carrière en solo, Wauters a toujo Read more

Présenté par TRAFIC.

Lineup

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:30 pm

