DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le sixième album solo de Wauters, Wandering Rebel, est son travail le plus introspectif à ce jour. Depuis ses débuts en tant que membre fondateur du groupe garage The Beets, basé dans le Queens, jusqu'à son impressionnante carrière en solo, Wauters a toujo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.