Sirens Of Lesbos

POPUP!
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:00 pm
€11.22
Enfin des nouvelles de Sirens of Lesbos. Révélation il y a deux ans du festival Eurosonic, le jeune quintet suisse avait transformé l'essai quelques mois plus tard en publiant un prometteur premier album, navigant sur une dizaine de titres entre groove mét

Présenté par POPUP!.

Sirens of Lesbos

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm
175 capacity

