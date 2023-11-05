Top track

The Undercover Hippy - Boyfriend

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE UNDERCOVER HIPPY

The Moon
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£18.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Undercover Hippy - Boyfriend
Got a code?

About

Billy Rowan aka The Undercover Hippy has been performing at festivals since 2008, working his way up from being a solo singer-songwriter playing in small marquee stages, to now having a full band of incredible musicians and playing main-stages at some of t Read more

Presented by Creative Republic of Cardiff.

Lineup

The Undercover Hippy

Venue

The Moon

Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.