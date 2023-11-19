Top track

Guido Spannocchi, Jay Phelps, Sylvie Leys, Robert Mitchell, Michelangelo Scandroglio, Tristan Banks - Uphill Blues

Guido Spanocchi + Guests | London Jazz Festival

Signature Brew Haggerston
Sun, 19 Nov, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6

About

Guido Spanocchi and friends return to Signature Brew to play their second special EFG London Jazz Festival set to set off a week of jazz around London.

James Larter solo percussion

Multi award winning City of Music Foundation fellow James Larter presents

Presented by Signature Brew.

Lineup

Guido Spanocchi, James Larter

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open4:00 pm
150 capacity

