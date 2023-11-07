DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ENGL
Erlend Cooper
Prolific Scottish composer, interdisciplinary artist, and nature's songwriter Erland Cooper who merges electronic and classic music with evocative storytelling and conceptual art, tours his ambitious fourth studio album and stops at Ze
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.