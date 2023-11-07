Top track

Erland Cooper | Support: Meredi

ZENNER
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
€26.44

About

ENGL

Erlend Cooper

Prolific Scottish composer, interdisciplinary artist, and nature's songwriter Erland Cooper who merges electronic and classic music with evocative storytelling and conceptual art, tours his ambitious fourth studio album and stops at Ze Read more

Präsentiert von ZENNER

Lineup

ERLAND COOPER, Meredi

Venue

ZENNER

Alt-Treptow 15, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

