Georgia - It’s Euphoric

Georgia

District
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLiverpool
£18.15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HSP PRSNTS: Georgia

Plus guest Delilah Holliday

This is an 18+ event

Presented by HSP PRSNTS.

Lineup

Georgia, Delilah Holliday

Venue

District

61 Jordan Street, Liverpool L1 0BW, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm
400 capacity

