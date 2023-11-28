Top track

Event information

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

W.I.T.C.H. (We Intend To Cause Havoc) were the biggest rock band in Zambia in the 1970s and spearheaded a new genre dubbed Zamrock, fusing influences that ranged from the Rolling Stones to Black Sabbath and Jam Read more

Presented by Bad Vibrations.

Lineup

WITCH, Holiday Ghosts

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

