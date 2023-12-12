Top track

Rikas - Overthinking

Rikas

La Boule Noire
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Rikas - Overthinking
About

En un clin d'œil, Rikas transforme une soirée sans plan, un film sans intrigue, en quelque chose d'inoubliable. Ferdinand joue de la batterie, Sam de la basse, Chris de la guitare, Sascha de la guitare et des claviers. Ils ont tous leur propre super pouvoi...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par La Boule Noire.

Lineup

Rikas

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

