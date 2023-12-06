Top track

Roosevelt - Montreal

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Roosevelt

Electric Brixton
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£20.66

Event information

Roosevelt, is the artist moniker for Marius Lauber. The German producer, instrumentalist, vocalist and DJ's kaleidoscopic new track weaves together funky bass, shoegaze-leaning guitars, vibrant synths and a stadium-sized chorus, with the psychedelic fusion...

Presented by AEG.

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Roosevelt

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Open in maps
Doors open 7:00 pm

