Samora Pinderhughes - Masculinity

Samora Pinderhughes

Union Chapel
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Samora Pinderhughes

Samora Pinderhughes is a composer, pianist, vocalist, filmmaker, and multidisciplinary artist known for striking intimacy and carefully crafted, radically honest lyrics alongside high-level musicianship. He is a sought-after collaborat Read more

Presented by Serious.

Lineup

Samora Pinderhughes

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

