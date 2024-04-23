Top track

Steve Mason (of The Beta Band)

Le Poisson Rouge
Tue, 23 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $32.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Steve Mason (of The Beta Band) - Live at LPR on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

7:00 PM doors | 8:00 PM show (16+)

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Steve Mason

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

