Smash

Mark Guiliana

The Jazz Cafe
Mon, 13 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

  • Formidable mastery and range – The Guardian

Hailed by The New York Times as “a drummer around whom a cult of admiration has formed,” superstar drummer & composer Mark Guiliana brings an adventurous spirit, eclectic palette and gift for spontaneous inven Read more

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Move 78, Mark Guiliana

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

